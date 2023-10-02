Fiesta Americana Travelty Collection Launches Family Premium Package in Los Cabos

Discover family paradise at Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos All Inclusive Golf & Spa and Live Aqua Private Residence Los Cabos Resorts

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos All Inclusive Golf and Spa and Live Aqua Private Residence Los Cabos-part of Fiesta Americana Travelty Collection-are thrilled to commence the fall travel season by unveiling the launch of the Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos Family Premium Package, designed to provide an experiential journey beyond compare.

Celebrate fall with the launch of the Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos Family Premium Package

Located at the tip of Baja California peninsula, Los Cabos offers stunning beaches, natural attractions, and activities for all ages. Cabo San Lucas presents diverse adventures like golf, dining, and dancing. With a rich cultural heritage and world-class attractions, it's an ideal destination for families seeking unforgettable getaways.

"Through the Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos Family Premium Package, we aim to redefine the concept of family vacations by seamlessly blending opulent accommodations, exceptional amenities, and a plethora of engaging activities tailored to guests of all generations," said Diego Madero General Manager at Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos.

The Family Premium Package is available at two properties:

Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos, boasting oceanfront family suites with panoramic views, full kitchens, dining areas, living rooms and exclusive amenities including wine, 20% dining discounts, spa treatments and more.

Live Aqua Private Residence Los Cabos, expansive modern residences with 24/7 access to Grand Fiesta Americana's amenities, including golf and spa treatments, and the Fiesta Kids Club.

From relaxation to high-energy adventures, arts, and culture, teens and adults can engage in dance lessons, fitness classes, wine tasting, shows, and nightlife. Children can enjoy mini-Zumba, crafts, video games, and more. Activities promoting family bonding occur at various locations on the resorts' premises and don't require reservations, ensuring flexibility:

Michael Jackson Challenge : Dance and groove, led by Kids Club, at the Black Lemon disco lounge, followed by a thrilling Michael Jackson show.

: Dance and groove, led by Kids Club, at the Black Lemon disco lounge, followed by a thrilling Michael Jackson show. Magic Show : Be amazed by the enchanting Magic Show, presented by Kids Club at the Black Lemon disco lounge.

: Be amazed by the enchanting Magic Show, presented by Kids Club at the Black Lemon disco lounge. Family Olympics: Conquer challenges as a team in the Family Olympics at the Sunrise Garden, with prizes for victorious parents and kids.

Conquer challenges as a team in the Family Olympics at the Sunrise Garden, with prizes for victorious parents and kids. Mario Kart Tournament : Join Kids Club for Nintendo Switch Mario Kart races at the Black Lemon disco lounge.

: Join Kids Club for Nintendo Switch Mario Kart races at the Black Lemon disco lounge. Karaoke Night: Sing your heart out at the lively Black Lemon disco lounge, guided by the Entertainment team.

For more information on the Family Premium Package, please visit https://www.grandfiestamericana.com/hoteles-y-resorts/grand-fiesta-americana-los-cabos-all-inclusive-golf-and-spa

About Fiesta Americana Travelty Collection

The renowned Fiesta Americana Travelty Collection, formerly La Colección Resorts, showcases a diverse array of beach and urban resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic. Brands like Live Aqua Resorts and Grand Fiesta Americana Hotels & Resorts offer luxury and distinctive experiences. Sustainability is a core focus. Learn more at: https://www.fiestamericanatravelty.com/en

