Montag, 02.10.2023
Umbruch im Autosektor: Hypercharge Networks Corp. profitiert vom Trend zum Elektrofahrzeug
WKN: 861114 | ISIN: US6937181088 | Ticker-Symbol: PAE
ACCESSWIRE
02.10.2023 | 17:38
132 Leser
PAPÉ GROUP: Papé Kenworth Names New Alaska Regional Manager

EUGENE, OR / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / Papé Kenworth recently named Kelly Droop as its new Regional Manager in Alaska. Droop is a lifelong Alaskan and has an extensive leadership background in heavy equipment and off-road trucking, mergers and acquisitions, capital planning and projects, and field operations. Most recently, she served as Chief Operating Officer for Colville, Inc., managing six business lines in Alaska. Prior to that role, Droop was Vice President of Alaska Field Services for Worley, with over 1000 employees engaged in oilfield construction and fabrication, operations and maintenance, and equipment services.

In her role at Papé Kenworth, Droop will maintain Papé's high standard for excellence across its operations as it strives to help its customers meet their uptime and profitability goals. Droop will take on this new role on October 16, 2023.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kelly Droop to our Papé Kenworth team here in Alaska," said Mitch Hatfield, General Manager at Papé. "Her experience leading large teams and orchestrating complex business operations will be an asset to our team and we look forward to the positive progress that her guidance and insights will bring."

Papé Kenworth is dedicated to providing reliable, durable trucking equipment solutions that help its customers meet their operational needs and uptime standards. With this new hire, Papé is well-positioned to continue serving its customers with exceptional products and service, while looking to the future and anticipating opportunities for continued growth as new transportation industry trends emerge.

Contact Information

Joe Liebersbach
Director of Client Strategy, FPW Media
joe@fpwmedia.com
541-953-9061

SOURCE: Papé Group

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/788428/pap-kenworth-names-new-alaska-regional-manager

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
