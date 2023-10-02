Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02
2nd October 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 122,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 554.897p. The highest price paid per share was 558.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 552.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0151% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 498,045,181 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 809,010,473. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
103
556.00
11:46:57
1308
555.80
11:50:52
1268
556.20
11:57:50
1339
555.80
12:00:19
1400
556.00
12:06:26
1500
557.20
12:11:29
1544
557.20
12:11:29
1374
558.40
12:26:00
45
558.40
12:26:00
11
558.20
12:32:17
1299
558.20
12:32:17
1468
557.20
12:53:20
1501
556.20
13:02:44
1195
556.20
13:02:44
117
556.20
13:02:44
1463
554.80
13:14:00
1302
554.80
13:15:09
1536
554.40
13:15:24
858
555.00
13:20:59
634
555.00
13:20:59
958
555.00
13:20:59
373
555.00
13:20:59
1459
556.00
13:37:48
1138
555.60
13:47:19
269
555.60
13:47:19
253
554.60
13:48:04
1200
554.60
13:48:04
1277
553.40
13:53:55
44
553.60
13:58:04
1322
553.60
13:58:04
1348
553.40
13:59:48
1330
552.60
14:03:01
1363
553.00
14:03:56
445
553.60
14:06:31
815
553.60
14:06:31
28
554.20
14:11:35
1355
554.20
14:11:35
1317
554.40
14:13:05
247
555.00
14:17:06
1291
555.00
14:17:06
1265
554.60
14:24:07
1171
554.60
14:24:07
375
554.60
14:24:07
1249
555.60
14:30:05
325
555.60
14:30:05
925
555.60
14:30:05
588
555.00
14:31:22
1242
554.80
14:32:26
1258
556.20
14:37:33
409
556.20
14:37:33
587
556.20
14:37:33
395
556.20
14:37:33
473
556.00
14:40:23
783
556.00
14:40:23
147
555.20
14:42:06
1115
555.20
14:42:06
761
555.40
14:47:16
515
555.40
14:47:16
1455
556.20
14:50:40
1547
556.00
14:51:27
1243
555.40
14:54:17
1522
555.00
14:57:48
531
555.20
14:59:00
731
555.20
14:59:00
1521
556.20
15:01:08
1435
556.20
15:01:08
955
555.80
15:01:22
419
555.80
15:01:22
419
556.00
15:04:13
712
556.20
15:05:44
788
556.20
15:05:44
1041
556.40
15:08:04
419
556.40
15:08:04
195
556.20
15:13:15
1200
556.20
15:13:15
204
555.80
15:14:57
1127
555.80
15:14:57
1487
556.20
15:17:43
329
556.20
15:19:31
927
556.20
15:19:31
1364
554.60
15:21:19
1353
554.20
15:25:20
1300
554.00
15:26:51
1342
553.20
15:30:03
1382
553.00
15:30:04
73
552.60
15:33:24
1200
552.60
15:33:24
1421
552.60
15:33:25
1306
553.40
15:37:27
804
553.20
15:38:17
441
553.20
15:38:17
49
553.60
15:41:10
1200
553.60
15:41:10
16
553.60
15:41:10
1383
553.00
15:41:57
1216
553.20
15:45:27
189
553.20
15:45:27
1295
553.20
15:45:27
590
555.40
15:48:53
779
555.40
15:48:53
1367
555.40
15:48:53
188
554.60
15:51:48
1199
554.60
15:51:48
587
554.60
15:51:48
1286
554.20
15:52:35
61
554.40
15:52:35
184
554.40
15:52:35
587
554.40
15:52:35
587
554.40
15:52:35
1477
553.00
15:55:14
1369
552.60
15:57:25
1509
553.40
16:01:56
1884
553.40
16:01:56
1200
554.60
16:07:14
451
554.60
16:07:14
421
554.80
16:07:57
1088
554.80
16:07:57
112
554.80
16:07:57
1650
554.80
16:07:57
1260
554.80
16:07:57
283
554.20
16:10:48
1200
554.20
16:10:48
80
554.20
16:10:48
1767
554.00
16:12:07
587
554.20
16:13:02
116
554.80
16:14:17
728
554.80
16:14:17
116
554.80
16:14:17
135
554.80
16:14:17
1090
554.60
16:15:00
1445
554.60
16:15:00
67
554.60
16:15:00
181
554.60
16:15:00
177
555.00
16:16:47
742
555.00
16:16:47
311
555.00
16:16:47
1313
555.00
16:17:02
280
554.40
16:17:45
1325
554.40
16:17:45