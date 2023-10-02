Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Umbruch im Autosektor: Hypercharge Networks Corp. profitiert vom Trend zum Elektrofahrzeug
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
02.10.23
13:26 Uhr
6,500 Euro
-0,050
-0,76 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,3506,50018:10
6,4006,45017:36
PR Newswire
02.10.2023 | 18:00
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02

2nd October 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 122,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 554.897p. The highest price paid per share was 558.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 552.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0151% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 498,045,181 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 809,010,473. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

103

556.00

11:46:57

1308

555.80

11:50:52

1268

556.20

11:57:50

1339

555.80

12:00:19

1400

556.00

12:06:26

1500

557.20

12:11:29

1544

557.20

12:11:29

1374

558.40

12:26:00

45

558.40

12:26:00

11

558.20

12:32:17

1299

558.20

12:32:17

1468

557.20

12:53:20

1501

556.20

13:02:44

1195

556.20

13:02:44

117

556.20

13:02:44

1463

554.80

13:14:00

1302

554.80

13:15:09

1536

554.40

13:15:24

858

555.00

13:20:59

634

555.00

13:20:59

958

555.00

13:20:59

373

555.00

13:20:59

1459

556.00

13:37:48

1138

555.60

13:47:19

269

555.60

13:47:19

253

554.60

13:48:04

1200

554.60

13:48:04

1277

553.40

13:53:55

44

553.60

13:58:04

1322

553.60

13:58:04

1348

553.40

13:59:48

1330

552.60

14:03:01

1363

553.00

14:03:56

445

553.60

14:06:31

815

553.60

14:06:31

28

554.20

14:11:35

1355

554.20

14:11:35

1317

554.40

14:13:05

247

555.00

14:17:06

1291

555.00

14:17:06

1265

554.60

14:24:07

1171

554.60

14:24:07

375

554.60

14:24:07

1249

555.60

14:30:05

325

555.60

14:30:05

925

555.60

14:30:05

588

555.00

14:31:22

1242

554.80

14:32:26

1258

556.20

14:37:33

409

556.20

14:37:33

587

556.20

14:37:33

395

556.20

14:37:33

473

556.00

14:40:23

783

556.00

14:40:23

147

555.20

14:42:06

1115

555.20

14:42:06

761

555.40

14:47:16

515

555.40

14:47:16

1455

556.20

14:50:40

1547

556.00

14:51:27

1243

555.40

14:54:17

1522

555.00

14:57:48

531

555.20

14:59:00

731

555.20

14:59:00

1521

556.20

15:01:08

1435

556.20

15:01:08

955

555.80

15:01:22

419

555.80

15:01:22

419

556.00

15:04:13

712

556.20

15:05:44

788

556.20

15:05:44

1041

556.40

15:08:04

419

556.40

15:08:04

195

556.20

15:13:15

1200

556.20

15:13:15

204

555.80

15:14:57

1127

555.80

15:14:57

1487

556.20

15:17:43

329

556.20

15:19:31

927

556.20

15:19:31

1364

554.60

15:21:19

1353

554.20

15:25:20

1300

554.00

15:26:51

1342

553.20

15:30:03

1382

553.00

15:30:04

73

552.60

15:33:24

1200

552.60

15:33:24

1421

552.60

15:33:25

1306

553.40

15:37:27

804

553.20

15:38:17

441

553.20

15:38:17

49

553.60

15:41:10

1200

553.60

15:41:10

16

553.60

15:41:10

1383

553.00

15:41:57

1216

553.20

15:45:27

189

553.20

15:45:27

1295

553.20

15:45:27

590

555.40

15:48:53

779

555.40

15:48:53

1367

555.40

15:48:53

188

554.60

15:51:48

1199

554.60

15:51:48

587

554.60

15:51:48

1286

554.20

15:52:35

61

554.40

15:52:35

184

554.40

15:52:35

587

554.40

15:52:35

587

554.40

15:52:35

1477

553.00

15:55:14

1369

552.60

15:57:25

1509

553.40

16:01:56

1884

553.40

16:01:56

1200

554.60

16:07:14

451

554.60

16:07:14

421

554.80

16:07:57

1088

554.80

16:07:57

112

554.80

16:07:57

1650

554.80

16:07:57

1260

554.80

16:07:57

283

554.20

16:10:48

1200

554.20

16:10:48

80

554.20

16:10:48

1767

554.00

16:12:07

587

554.20

16:13:02

116

554.80

16:14:17

728

554.80

16:14:17

116

554.80

16:14:17

135

554.80

16:14:17

1090

554.60

16:15:00

1445

554.60

16:15:00

67

554.60

16:15:00

181

554.60

16:15:00

177

555.00

16:16:47

742

555.00

16:16:47

311

555.00

16:16:47

1313

555.00

16:17:02

280

554.40

16:17:45

1325

554.40

16:17:45


© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.