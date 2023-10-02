American Excelsior Company Celebrates 135 Years of Innovation!

ARLINGTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / American Excelsior Company, a leading provider of innovative solutions in wood fibers, flexible foams, and earth science, is proud to announce its 135th anniversary. For over 135 years, the company has been at the forefront of delivering high-quality products and services to a diverse range of industries worldwide.

Since its establishment in 1888, American Excelsior Company has been committed to providing quality production of a wide variety of wood fiber excelsior and straw products, foam cushioning, and engineered and molded foam specialty products. The company's rich history is a testament to its enduring legacy and dedication to innovation.

The Wood Fibers Division of American Excelsior Company has been a pioneer in the development of excelsior wood wool products for a nearly endless list of applications since 1888. The division offers a wide range of excelsior wood wool fibers, which are utilized in industries such as erosion control, packaging, cushioning, animal bedding and gardening.

The Flexible Foams Division has played a crucial role in delivering high-performance foam products for packaging, cushioning, and custom applications. American Excelsior Company serves industries such as packaging, cushioning, transportation, medical, molded recreation and more. With a focus on foam innovation, American Excelsior Company has become a trusted partner for companies seeking cost-effective and sustainable foam solutions.

The Earth Science Division of American Excelsior Company is an industry leader and specializes in erosion control and sediment management solutions. By leveraging technologies, decades of experience and expertise, the division offers a comprehensive range of erosion control blankets, turf reinforcement mats, sediment control devices, and stormwater management products to meet the need of a variety of applications.

"We are thrilled to celebrate our 135th anniversary," said Todd Eblen, President of American Excelsior Company. "Our long-standing success can be attributed to our unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Over the years, our Wood Fibers, Flexible Foams, and Earth Science Divisions have demonstrated exceptional growth and have become key players in their respective industries. We must thank each of our dedicated associates and our valued customers for the success we celebrate today!"

Eblen added, "As we look to the future, we remain focused on continuous improvement, sustainable practices, and providing solutions that address our customers' evolving needs. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and the positive impact we can make on our customers and the environment."

For more information about American Excelsior Company, visit: www.americanexcelsior.com.

About American Excelsior Company:

American Excelsior Company, headquartered in Arlington, Texas, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of wood fibers, flexible foams, and erosion control solutions. With a history dating back to 1888, American Excelsior Company has established a reputation for excellence, innovation, and sustainable practices. The company's Wood Fibers, Flexible Foams, and Earth Science Divisions provide a wide range of high-quality products and services to customers worldwide.

