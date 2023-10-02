Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Umbruch im Autosektor: Hypercharge Networks Corp. profitiert vom Trend zum Elektrofahrzeug
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Frankfurt
02.10.23
08:16 Uhr
1,350 Euro
-0,010
-0,74 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2251,33518:44
ACCESSWIRE
02.10.2023 | 18:26
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2CRSi SA: 2CRSi Signs a Contract with Lawrence Livermore National Lab

STRASBOURG, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / 2CRSi, designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient computer servers, announces the signing of an order with the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory to equip immersion servers.

For more than 70 years, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), whose mission is to ensure the safety, security, and reliability of the U.S. nuclear deterrent, has leveraged science and technology to achieve breakthroughs in national security, climate resilience, counterterrorism, defense, intelligence, and energy security.

Last December, LLNL achieved the technological feat of fusion ignition, producing more energy from a fusion reaction than the laser power needed to create the reaction. The aim is to reproduce an unlimited and environmentally friendly source of energy, like the Sun. The consequences of such an innovation are enormous, as it would enable the population to be supplied with energy in a continuous and non-polluting manner.

Now, equipped with servers using direct liquid cooling solutions, LLNL has chosen 2CRSi to test immersion cooling technology. This powerful technology allows for faster cooling of energy-intensive computing equipment, such as those sited at LLNL.

2CRSi understands the environmental urgency and works every day to create and develop new methods to cool computer equipment in all types of environments.

At the end of this test phase, the collaboration between 2CRSi and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory could be extended with additional orders over several years.

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi Group designs, produces and markets customized, eco-responsible high-performance computer servers. In fiscal year 2022-2023, the Group generated sales of 184 million euros. The Group now markets its innovative solutions (computing, storage and networking) in over 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. For further information: www.2crsi.com

Contacts 2CRSi:

2CRSi

Jean-Philippe Llobera
Head of Communication
investors@2crsi.com
+33 3684110 60

Actifin

Lucie Morlot
Financial Communication lucie.morlot@actifin.fr
+33 180 18 26 33

Actifin

Michael Scholze
Financial press relations mscholze@actifin.fr
+33 156881114

SOURCE: 2CRSi SA

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/789258/2crsi-sa-2crsi-signs-a-contract-with-lawrence-livermore-national-lab

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.