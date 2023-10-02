Dufry International AG
Dufry Group will transition to Avolta, a new brand identity representing the Dufry and Autogrill combination. More diversified and resilient together, both geographically and on business lines, Avolta reflects the company's long-term vision by putting the travelers' needs at its core. Unifying the travel retail and food & beverage (F&B) businesses under a single company name - the next step in an already effective integration, characterized by the company's notable performance.
Xavier Rossinyol, CEO, shared; "We see a great opportunity emerging from the changing traveler and customer expectations and their boosted appetite to travel. Our Destination 2027 strategy set our ambition to create a Travel Experience Revolution, and Avolta is the vessel that will help us navigate this journey with success. Avolta encapsulates our expanded vision and commitment to innovating the traveler-centered experience with enhanced digital engagement.
With Avolta we are more than ever One Team, visually and operationally unified. Avolta translates our strategy into a common brand identity, reflecting our travelers' needs and putting them at the center of our focus and initiatives. Avolta stands for smart stores and advanced entertainment, digitalization and omnichannel, hospitality and culinary, and the ultimate combination of the businesses.
We are Avolta, and we are a unique, resilient and highly diversified company - with the aim to deliver reliable results for our shareholders and stakeholders. After many months of working on this beautiful brand together with our team, we are so happy to finally share it with the world. The travel experience revolution is in motion - Journey On!"
Avolta: a more diversified and resilient group, more than the sum of its parts
Avolta: maximizing every moment of the journey
Dufry will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to ask its shareholders to approve Avolta as the new company name for the holding entity; date and invitation to follow in due course.
