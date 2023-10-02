Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2023) - LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("LevelJump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is very pleased to announce that, further to its news release of September 14, 2023, it has now completed and closed a non-brokered private placement financing.

In connection with the private placement, the Company has issued a total of 825,000 preferred share units for aggregate gross proceeds of $825,000 at a price of $1.00 per unit (a "Unit").

Each unit consists of (i) one Common Share at an issue price of $0.10 and (ii) one Class A Series 1 Convertible Preferred Share at an issue price of $0.90 and at a conversion price of $0.20 per Common Share. Each Preferred Share is non-voting, redeemable and carries a cumulative annual dividend of 12% paid quarterly, along with an annual top-up dividend representing 25% of the portion of LevelJump's EBITDA that is above $2.0 million, on a pro-rata basis.

Proceeds from the non-brokered private placement are intended to be used for completing the Alberta acquisition and working capital. The Company has paid a finder's fee of $45,500 to certain finders in conjunction with this placement. All securities issued pursuant to this financing will be subject to resale restrictions for a period of four months and one day from closing under applicable securities legislation.

About LevelJump Healthcare

LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) provides telehealth solutions to client hospitals and imaging centers through its Teleradiology division, as well as in person radiology services through its IHF's (Independent Healthcare Facilities). JUMP focuses primarily on critical care for urgent and emergency patients, establishing integral relationships in the communities we serve.

