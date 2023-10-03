

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan jumped 5.6 percent on year in September, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 669.860 trillion yen.



That shattered expectations for an increase of 1.6 percent following the upwardly revised 1.2 percent increase in August (originally 1.1 percent).



Banknotes in circulation rose 0.5 percent on year, while coins in circulation fell 2.5 percent. Current account balances jumped an annual 6.9 percent, including a 6.6 percent increase in reserve balances.



The adjusted monetary base surged 31.5 percent to 676.105 trillion yen.



For the third quarter of 2023, the monetary base climbed 1.8 percent on year.



