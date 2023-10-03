St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.: St-Georges Targets Production at Battery Recycling Unit

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE:SX)(OTCQB:SXOOF)(FSE:85G1) confirms that there is no undisclosed adverse material situation that would explain the decline in the Company's stock trading price over the past few weeks.

The Company is focusing on putting its battery recycling units into production and is actively looking at monetizing its other core assets. As part of its ongoing analysis of its business model, the Company continues to evaluate different scenarios, including options, farm-in, sale, or spin-off of non-core assets.

"(…) Many of the irons currently in the fire are coming to fruition (…) while most of the resources available to the Company are currently deployed in support of our battery recycling unit, EVSX, (…) we also are on track to deliver the NI 43-101 reports for the Julie and Manicouagan Critical Minerals Projects and the Thor Gold Project (…) we are advancing towards the monetization of the metallurgical discoveries made in the recent year in collaboration with equipment manufacturers and spodumene producers (…) we are actively working on grant applications that will support the showcase of our lithium nitrate and lithium hydroxide production technology (…) alternative financing for H2SX and the reduction of our holding in ZeU are also being worked on in parallel (…) we are about to see an acceleration of our activities and the delivery of different milestones showing our strategy paying off (…)" commented Herb Duerr, President & CEO of St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

St-Georges develops new technologies to solve some of the most common environmental problems in the mining sector, including maximizing metal recovery and full-circle battery recycling. The Company explores for nickel & PGEs on the Manicouagan and Julie Projects on Quebec's North Shore and has multiple exploration projects in Iceland, including the Thor Gold Project. Headquartered in Montreal, St-Georges' stock is listed on the CSE under the symbol SX and trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 85G1 and as SXOOF on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com

