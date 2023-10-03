

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 11:30 pm ET in the early Asian session on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its monetary policy decision. The RBA is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4.10 percent.



Ahead of the RBA monetary policy announcement, the Australian dollar dollar fell against its major rivals.



As of 11:25 pm ET, the Australian dollar was trading at 0.6343 against the U.S. dollar, 95.07 against the yen, 1.6501 against the euro and 0.8688 against the Canadian dollar.



