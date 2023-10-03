

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 11:30 pm ET in the early Asian session on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia announced its monetary policy decision. As expected, the RBA kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4.10 percent.



After the RBA monetary policy announcement, the Australian dollar dollar fell further against its major rivals.



As of 11:31 pm ET, the Australian dollar was trading at 0.6344 against the U.S. dollar, 94.98 against the yen, 1.6516 against the euro and 0.8680 against the Canadian dollar.



