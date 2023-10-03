

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Unemployment from Spain is the top economic news due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office releases Swiss consumer prices for September. Inflation is forecast to rise to 1.8 percent from 1.6 percent in August.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's labor office is scheduled to publish unemployment data for September. The jobless claims are forecast to fall 12,200 after an increase of 24,800 in August.



At 6.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office releases non-EU trade data for July. The surplus totaled EUR 9.45 billion in June.



