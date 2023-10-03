

NAIROBI, KENYA - Media OutReach - 3 October 2023 - Swiss-Belhotel International, the rapidly growing global hotel management group, has signed an agreement with the NIBS Resort Company Limited to manage the Swiss-Belinn Nairobi, the group's first operating hotel in Africa. This collaboration underscores Swiss-Belhotel International's strategic expansion plans in Africa.



Left to right: Stella Wanyoike, Antony Wanyoike, Laurent Voivenel, Lizzie Wanyoike, Eric Wanyoike

Nestled in the serene Kileleshwa neighborhood, renowned for its green and calm surroundings, the hotel features 89 spacious rooms, 9 well-equipped meeting rooms and a gym. The hotel also offers an all-day dining restaurant and a delightful rooftop bar with panoramic views of Nairobi's skyline. The hotel's prime location merely 25 minutes away from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, ensures guests are just 5 minutes away from the bustling life of Westlands.



Lizzie Wanyoike, the famous Kenyan entrepreneur and founder of Nairobi Institute of Business Studies (NIBS) blessed the ceremony with her presence for her family.



Antony, Stella and Eric Wanyoike, the Directors of NIBS Resort Company Limited, expressed their delight in bringing Swiss-Belhotel International to operate their property, "Swiss-Belhotel International's reputation for excellence is well-known. We believe their presence in Nairobi, through the Swiss-Belinn brand, will positively influence and diversify the city's hospitality offerings."



Nairobi, contributing approximately 10% of its GDP to tourism and having welcomed 1.48 million international tourists in 2022, has solidified its reputation as a leading business and leisure destination.



Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International, remarked, "We are proud to introduce the Swiss-Belinn brand in the exciting destination of Nairobi. Entering Kenya, and specifically Nairobi, with a reputable partner like NIBS Resort Company Limited, aligns perfectly with our global expansion plans. It is the first operating hotel for our group in Africa and therefore marks a significant milestone for us."



Swiss-Belhotel International will soon begin implementing its international standards and enhancements, targeting a complete rebranding of the Swiss-Belinn Nairobi by 15 January 2024.



Laurent A. Voivenel, Senior Vice President - Operations & Development, EMEA & India added, "The Middle East and Africa are key growth markets for us. With recent tourism data indicating healthy growth in Africa, and Nairobi emerging as a key destination, Swiss-Belhotel International's debut is aptly timed. We look forward to delivering on our brand promise at the Swiss-Belinn Nairobi."





