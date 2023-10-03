Five-year forecastshighlight potential risks, opportunities and outcomes under various market conditions, empowering investors to maximize returns

Green Street, the preeminent provider of commercial real estate intelligence, has launched a new set of European Market Forecasts to highlight potential risks, opportunities, and outcomes across 30 key Pan-European markets under various economic conditions. These Market Forecasts, which are part of Green Street's broader Market Data Deals solution, include five years of predictive analytics for four core sectors Industrial, Office, Residential and Retail.

To assist market participants in conducting more thorough analyses of potential shifts in operating fundamentals and property valuations, Green Street provides Market Forecasts under four separate economic scenarios Baseline, Moderate Upside, Moderate Downside and Severe Downside. These Market Forecasts encompass a comprehensive range of metrics, including: Market-RevPAM growth (Green Street's proprietary measure combining rent and occupancy changes), rent growth, occupancy, CPPIs, economic cap rates, net initial yields, net rental income, and more.

Notably, Green Street's European Market Data Deals solution provides rent and occupancy data dating back to 2007, equipping clients with access to a rich historical dataset spanning over 15 years.

"Our new European Market Forecasts aim to combine data science with on-the-ground intelligence provided by our deep and talented analyst bench to help clients optimize sector and market selection," said Andy McCulloch, Chief Analytics Officer. "The expansion of our Pan-European CRE analytics suite illustrates Green Street's ongoing commitment to providing clients with industry-leading data, research, and news to help make more informed capital allocation decisions and maximize investment returns."

About Green Street

Green Street is the preeminent provider of actionable commercial real estate research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services in the U.S. and Europe. For more than 35 years, Green Street has delivered unparalleled intelligence and trusted data on the public and private real estate markets, helping investors, banks, lenders, and other industry participants optimize investment and strategic decisions. The firm delivers exclusive market information, conclusion-driven insights, and predictive analytics through a SaaS platform. To learn more, please visit www.greenstreet.com.

Disclosure: Market Forecasts -- The Green Street Forecasting tool is an estimation of future events based on market trends in historical data that have proved to provide actionable insights during past market cycles. Green Street makes no representations or warranties as to any future performance of such metrics under any market cycles.

