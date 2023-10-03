Anzeige
WKN: 854943 | ISIN: BE0003565737 | Ticker-Symbol: KDB
KBC Groep: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 25 September 2023 and 29 September 2023, included:

DateNo. of sharesTotal priceAverage priceLowest priceHighest price
25-09-202365 000€ 3 891 453€ 59.87€ 59.46€ 60.78
26-09-202385 000€ 5 057 143€ 59.50€ 58.92€ 59.80
27-09-202360 000€ 3 562 350€ 59.37€ 59.00€ 59.78
28-09-202380 000 € 4 769 856€ 59.62€ 58.92€ 59.96
29-09-202383 000€ 4 919 435€ 59.27€ 59.14€ 59.94


Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 2 867 765 on 29 September 2023.
This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

