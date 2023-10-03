

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 1-year low of 0.6311 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 2-week low of 94.59 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6362 and 95.33, respectively.



Against the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie slipped to a 6-day low of 1.6578 and a 5-day low of 0.8652 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6461 and 0.8701, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 1.0682 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0694.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.60 against the greenback, 93.00 against the yen, 1.69 against the euro, 0.84 against the loonie and 1.05 against the kiwi.



