

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 6-day low of 0.5904 against the U.S. dollar and a 5-day low of 88.50 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5945 and 89.08, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi dropped to a 4-day low of 1.7726 from Monday's closing value of 1.7610.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.57 against the greenback, 87.00 against the yen and 1.81 against the euro.



