DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 03-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 October 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 2 October 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 165,000 135,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.104 GBP0.952 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.090 GBP0.942 GBP0.950156 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.097472

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 665,154,511 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 108 1.104 XDUB 09:21:24 00067196586TRLO0 1600 1.104 XDUB 09:21:24 00067196587TRLO0 2500 1.104 XDUB 09:21:24 00067196588TRLO0 5183 1.102 XDUB 09:46:54 00067197005TRLO0 585 1.102 XDUB 09:46:54 00067197006TRLO0 230 1.102 XDUB 09:46:54 00067197007TRLO0 1 1.102 XDUB 09:46:54 00067197008TRLO0 2862 1.102 XDUB 09:46:54 00067197011TRLO0 2413 1.102 XDUB 09:46:54 00067197012TRLO0 6030 1.100 XDUB 10:22:06 00067197603TRLO0 571 1.100 XDUB 10:22:06 00067197604TRLO0 328 1.100 XDUB 10:22:06 00067197605TRLO0 418 1.100 XDUB 10:35:41 00067197922TRLO0 2494 1.100 XDUB 10:35:41 00067197923TRLO0 2062 1.100 XDUB 10:35:41 00067197924TRLO0 3352 1.100 XDUB 10:35:41 00067197925TRLO0 5000 1.098 XDUB 11:03:18 00067198520TRLO0 5000 1.098 XDUB 11:03:31 00067198522TRLO0 1900 1.098 XDUB 13:04:50 00067200766TRLO0 65 1.100 XDUB 13:07:51 00067200807TRLO0 10500 1.102 XDUB 13:27:25 00067201231TRLO0 1045 1.102 XDUB 13:27:25 00067201232TRLO0 5330 1.100 XDUB 13:27:25 00067201233TRLO0 2500 1.104 XDUB 13:33:34 00067201314TRLO0 2500 1.104 XDUB 13:34:14 00067201317TRLO0 7 1.104 XDUB 13:34:14 00067201318TRLO0 5554 1.102 XDUB 13:34:47 00067201324TRLO0 234 1.102 XDUB 13:34:47 00067201325TRLO0 13 1.098 XDUB 13:54:01 00067201752TRLO0 5546 1.098 XDUB 14:02:34 00067202057TRLO0 6107 1.098 XDUB 14:02:34 00067202058TRLO0 7514 1.096 XDUB 14:02:34 00067202059TRLO0 686 1.094 XDUB 14:03:02 00067202098TRLO0 2306 1.094 XDUB 14:03:31 00067202125TRLO0 952 1.094 XDUB 14:20:46 00067202823TRLO0 1215 1.098 XDUB 14:57:46 00067204644TRLO0 86 1.098 XDUB 14:57:46 00067204645TRLO0 6700 1.098 XDUB 14:57:47 00067204649TRLO0 4854 1.098 XDUB 14:57:47 00067204650TRLO0 2500 1.098 XDUB 14:57:47 00067204651TRLO0 1769 1.098 XDUB 14:57:47 00067204652TRLO0 1038 1.098 XDUB 14:57:47 00067204653TRLO0 1600 1.098 XDUB 14:57:55 00067204664TRLO0 3938 1.098 XDUB 14:57:55 00067204665TRLO0 1184 1.098 XDUB 15:07:25 00067204981TRLO0 1848 1.098 XDUB 15:07:25 00067204982TRLO0 5092 1.096 XDUB 15:14:11 00067205119TRLO0 1039 1.096 XDUB 15:14:11 00067205120TRLO0 5546 1.094 XDUB 15:14:11 00067205121TRLO0 3262 1.092 XDUB 15:14:11 00067205122TRLO0 6318 1.090 XDUB 15:27:05 00067205655TRLO0 1468 1.090 XDUB 15:27:14 00067205675TRLO0 4509 1.090 XDUB 15:27:14 00067205676TRLO0 967 1.090 XDUB 15:51:25 00067206650TRLO0 1515 1.090 XDUB 15:51:25 00067206651TRLO0 2500 1.090 XDUB 15:54:25 00067206779TRLO0 1904 1.090 XDUB 15:54:25 00067206780TRLO0 2902 1.090 XDUB 16:03:35 00067207085TRLO0 1165 1.092 XDUB 16:13:50 00067207529TRLO0 1667 1.092 XDUB 16:13:50 00067207530TRLO0 4918 1.094 XDUB 16:19:31 00067207753TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 7088 95.20 XLON 09:46:54 00067197009TRLO0 1188 95.20 XLON 09:46:54 00067197010TRLO0 6025 95.20 XLON 10:22:06 00067197598TRLO0 7088 95.20 XLON 10:22:06 00067197597TRLO0 11092 95.20 XLON 10:22:06 00067197600TRLO0 5306 95.20 XLON 10:22:06 00067197599TRLO0 3786 95.20 XLON 10:22:06 00067197602TRLO0 6000 95.20 XLON 10:22:06 00067197601TRLO0 3148 95.20 XLON 10:51:32 00067198264TRLO0 2648 95.20 XLON 10:51:32 00067198263TRLO0 6466 95.20 XLON 13:00:17 00067200704TRLO0 6103 95.20 XLON 13:27:25 00067201234TRLO0 5538 94.90 XLON 13:34:47 00067201326TRLO0 5668 94.90 XLON 14:03:02 00067202097TRLO0 3531 95.10 XLON 14:16:11 00067202701TRLO0 4804 95.10 XLON 14:16:11 00067202700TRLO0 1803 95.20 XLON 14:57:46 00067204648TRLO0 1661 95.20 XLON 14:57:46 00067204647TRLO0 3009 95.20 XLON 14:57:46 00067204646TRLO0 1070 95.00 XLON 14:57:47 00067204654TRLO0 4960 95.00 XLON 14:57:50 00067204659TRLO0 3614 95.00 XLON 15:11:46 00067205061TRLO0 2684 95.00 XLON 15:11:57 00067205064TRLO0 3221 95.00 XLON 15:11:57 00067205063TRLO0 1240 95.00 XLON 15:11:57 00067205062TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)