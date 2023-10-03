Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.10.2023
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Stuttgart
03.10.23
09:26 Uhr
1,064 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0681,09809:57
Dow Jones News
03.10.2023 | 08:31
121 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
03-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
3 October 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 2 October 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           165,000     135,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.104     GBP0.952 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.090     GBP0.942 
                                    GBP0.950156 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.097472

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 665,154,511 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
108       1.104         XDUB      09:21:24      00067196586TRLO0 
1600       1.104         XDUB      09:21:24      00067196587TRLO0 
2500       1.104         XDUB      09:21:24      00067196588TRLO0 
5183       1.102         XDUB      09:46:54      00067197005TRLO0 
585       1.102         XDUB      09:46:54      00067197006TRLO0 
230       1.102         XDUB      09:46:54      00067197007TRLO0 
1        1.102         XDUB      09:46:54      00067197008TRLO0 
2862       1.102         XDUB      09:46:54      00067197011TRLO0 
2413       1.102         XDUB      09:46:54      00067197012TRLO0 
6030       1.100         XDUB      10:22:06      00067197603TRLO0 
571       1.100         XDUB      10:22:06      00067197604TRLO0 
328       1.100         XDUB      10:22:06      00067197605TRLO0 
418       1.100         XDUB      10:35:41      00067197922TRLO0 
2494       1.100         XDUB      10:35:41      00067197923TRLO0 
2062       1.100         XDUB      10:35:41      00067197924TRLO0 
3352       1.100         XDUB      10:35:41      00067197925TRLO0 
5000       1.098         XDUB      11:03:18      00067198520TRLO0 
5000       1.098         XDUB      11:03:31      00067198522TRLO0 
1900       1.098         XDUB      13:04:50      00067200766TRLO0 
65        1.100         XDUB      13:07:51      00067200807TRLO0 
10500      1.102         XDUB      13:27:25      00067201231TRLO0 
1045       1.102         XDUB      13:27:25      00067201232TRLO0 
5330       1.100         XDUB      13:27:25      00067201233TRLO0 
2500       1.104         XDUB      13:33:34      00067201314TRLO0 
2500       1.104         XDUB      13:34:14      00067201317TRLO0 
7        1.104         XDUB      13:34:14      00067201318TRLO0 
5554       1.102         XDUB      13:34:47      00067201324TRLO0 
234       1.102         XDUB      13:34:47      00067201325TRLO0 
13        1.098         XDUB      13:54:01      00067201752TRLO0 
5546       1.098         XDUB      14:02:34      00067202057TRLO0 
6107       1.098         XDUB      14:02:34      00067202058TRLO0 
7514       1.096         XDUB      14:02:34      00067202059TRLO0 
686       1.094         XDUB      14:03:02      00067202098TRLO0 
2306       1.094         XDUB      14:03:31      00067202125TRLO0 
952       1.094         XDUB      14:20:46      00067202823TRLO0 
1215       1.098         XDUB      14:57:46      00067204644TRLO0 
86        1.098         XDUB      14:57:46      00067204645TRLO0 
6700       1.098         XDUB      14:57:47      00067204649TRLO0 
4854       1.098         XDUB      14:57:47      00067204650TRLO0 
2500       1.098         XDUB      14:57:47      00067204651TRLO0 
1769       1.098         XDUB      14:57:47      00067204652TRLO0 
1038       1.098         XDUB      14:57:47      00067204653TRLO0 
1600       1.098         XDUB      14:57:55      00067204664TRLO0 
3938       1.098         XDUB      14:57:55      00067204665TRLO0 
1184       1.098         XDUB      15:07:25      00067204981TRLO0 
1848       1.098         XDUB      15:07:25      00067204982TRLO0 
5092       1.096         XDUB      15:14:11      00067205119TRLO0 
1039       1.096         XDUB      15:14:11      00067205120TRLO0 
5546       1.094         XDUB      15:14:11      00067205121TRLO0 
3262       1.092         XDUB      15:14:11      00067205122TRLO0 
6318       1.090         XDUB      15:27:05      00067205655TRLO0 
1468       1.090         XDUB      15:27:14      00067205675TRLO0 
4509       1.090         XDUB      15:27:14      00067205676TRLO0 
967       1.090         XDUB      15:51:25      00067206650TRLO0 
1515       1.090         XDUB      15:51:25      00067206651TRLO0 
2500       1.090         XDUB      15:54:25      00067206779TRLO0 
1904       1.090         XDUB      15:54:25      00067206780TRLO0 
2902       1.090         XDUB      16:03:35      00067207085TRLO0 
1165       1.092         XDUB      16:13:50      00067207529TRLO0 
1667       1.092         XDUB      16:13:50      00067207530TRLO0 
4918       1.094         XDUB      16:19:31      00067207753TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
7088       95.20         XLON      09:46:54      00067197009TRLO0 
1188       95.20         XLON      09:46:54      00067197010TRLO0 
6025       95.20         XLON      10:22:06      00067197598TRLO0 
7088       95.20         XLON      10:22:06      00067197597TRLO0 
11092      95.20         XLON      10:22:06      00067197600TRLO0 
5306       95.20         XLON      10:22:06      00067197599TRLO0 
3786       95.20         XLON      10:22:06      00067197602TRLO0 
6000       95.20         XLON      10:22:06      00067197601TRLO0 
3148       95.20         XLON      10:51:32      00067198264TRLO0 
2648       95.20         XLON      10:51:32      00067198263TRLO0 
6466       95.20         XLON      13:00:17      00067200704TRLO0 
6103       95.20         XLON      13:27:25      00067201234TRLO0 
5538       94.90         XLON      13:34:47      00067201326TRLO0 
5668       94.90         XLON      14:03:02      00067202097TRLO0 
3531       95.10         XLON      14:16:11      00067202701TRLO0 
4804       95.10         XLON      14:16:11      00067202700TRLO0 
1803       95.20         XLON      14:57:46      00067204648TRLO0 
1661       95.20         XLON      14:57:46      00067204647TRLO0 
3009       95.20         XLON      14:57:46      00067204646TRLO0 
1070       95.00         XLON      14:57:47      00067204654TRLO0 
4960       95.00         XLON      14:57:50      00067204659TRLO0 
3614       95.00         XLON      15:11:46      00067205061TRLO0 
2684       95.00         XLON      15:11:57      00067205064TRLO0 
3221       95.00         XLON      15:11:57      00067205063TRLO0 
1240       95.00         XLON      15:11:57      00067205062TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

1470       94.50         XLON      15:30:15      00067205764TRLO0 
4041       94.20         XLON      15:46:15      00067206429TRLO0 
2221       94.20         XLON      15:46:15      00067206428TRLO0 
970       94.40         XLON      15:48:15      00067206543TRLO0 
1773       94.40         XLON      15:48:15      00067206542TRLO0 
2943       94.40         XLON      16:02:16      00067207051TRLO0 
3096       94.40         XLON      16:02:16      00067207050TRLO0 
934       94.50         XLON      16:13:37      00067207522TRLO0 
2        94.50         XLON      16:14:34      00067207554TRLO0 
165       94.90         XLON      16:16:57      00067207638TRLO0 
5330       94.90         XLON      16:16:57      00067207637TRLO0 
630       94.90         XLON      16:16:57      00067207636TRLO0 
2684       95.00         XLON      16:17:57      00067207685TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  275328 
EQS News ID:  1739607 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1739607&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
