03.10.2023 | 08:31
Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of Trading - Vulcan Industries plc

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of Trading 

Aquis Stock Exchange 
Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of Trading 
03-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The following securities are suspended from trading on the Aquis Growth Market for failure to publish annual accounts, 
with effect from 08:00, 03/10/2023: 
Vulcan Industries plc 
Ordinary Shares 
Symbol: VULC 
ISIN: GB00BKMDX634 
The Regulation Department 
Aquis Stock Exchange 
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA 
Tel: 0203 597 6361 
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu 
Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1737051 03-Oct-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1737051&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
