

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Canadian dollar fell to more than a 6-month low of 1.3716 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 2-week low of 109.27 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3676 and 109.56, respectively.



Against the euro, the loonie edged down to 1.4353 from an early 4-day high of 1.4322.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.38 against the greenback, 107.00 against the yen and 1.45 against the euro.



