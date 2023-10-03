

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF) on Tuesday said it has entered into an agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , a Johnson & Johnson company, for the development of Janssen's extraintestinal pathogenic E. coli vaccine candidate (ExPEC9V).



Extraintestinal pathogenic E. coli is a leading cause of sepsis, a life-threatening illness caused by the body's extreme reaction to an infection.



As per the deal, both the companies will jointly fund for the research and development of ExPEC9V, which is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 study dubbed E.mbrace.



Sanofi will make an upfront payment of $175 million to Janssen, followed by milestone payments on achieving certain development and commercial targets.



In the U.S., U.K, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, the companies will have a profit share agreement. As for the rest of the world, Janssen will receive tiered royalties and sales milestones.



