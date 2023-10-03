

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar rose to a 10-month high of 1.0460 against the euro and nearly a 7-month high of 1.2061 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0476 and 1.2086, respectively.



Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the U.S. dollar climbed to a 1-year high of 149.96 and a 5-day high of 0.9199 from Monday's closing quotes of 149.85 and 0.9181, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.03 against the euro, 1.19 against the pound, 151.00 against the yen and 0.94 against the franc.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX