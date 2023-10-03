

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - QinetiQ Group Plc (QQ.L), a British defense technology firm, said on Tuesday that it has won a five-year $84 million contract in the U.S. for the testing and production of the Next Generation Advanced Bomb Suit or NGABS.



QinetiQ will deliver over 700 NGAB suits to the U.S. Army through NGABS contract.



'The new suit will replace the current 20 year-old bomb suit, and will provide enhanced protection to its users in their daily operations to identify, render safe, and dispose of improvised explosive devices and other explosive threats,' the company said.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX