

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The yen rose to a 5-day high of 156.75 against the euro and nearly a 2-month high of 180.78 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 156.97 and 181.10, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the yen edged up to 162.98 from Monday's closing value of 163.14.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 152.00 against the euro, 174.00 against the pound and 156.00 against the franc.



