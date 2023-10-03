

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Greggs plc (GRG.L), a food-on-the-go retailer, said on Monday that its total sales have increased by 20.8 percent for the 13 weeks ending on September 30.



In its trading update, the company also said its like-for-like sales increase 14.3 percent for the third quarter when compared to the same period last year.



The strong life for like sales performance was supported by increased customer visits, reflecting ongoing development of evening trading and from their digital channels and loyalty program through the Greggs App.



Looking forward, the company expects the full-year results in line with its previous expectations.



On Monday, Greggs shares closed at 2478 pence, up 1.23% on the London Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX