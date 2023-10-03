Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03
[03.10.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.10.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|23,944,000.00
|EUR
|0
|209,352,745.13
|8.7434
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|02.10.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|889,738.55
|88.2677
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|02.10.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|399,600.00
|EUR
|0
|41,330,928.19
|103.4308
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|02.10.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|7,475,618.00
|EUR
|0
|68,925,695.90
|9.2201
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|02.10.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|2,983,090.00
|USD
|0
|29,199,691.83
|9.7884
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|02.10.23
|IE000LJG9WK1
|669,740.00
|GBP
|0
|6,458,877.80
|9.6439