New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2023) - Harlembling, a New Jersey based jewelry manufacturer has announced a new catalog for its 2023 moissanite jewelry holiday season collection. They have just released over 80 new moissanite jewelry items on their website extending their original collection. Harlembling is known for its hip hop jewelry in the community. For the 2023 holiday season coming up, they released new unique style moissanite rings, pendants, earrings, and chains for both men and women.





From amazing moissanite Jesus pieces with intricate details to a handmade Miami Cuban micropave with iced out moissanites, these items will satisfy even the most discerning buyer.

Harlembling has an extensive catalog of jewelry. All of it is ready to be shipped from their fulfillment center in the USA. They manufacture all the jewelry themselves in a 20,000sq ft factory in Arezzo, Italy. The factory has a production capability of making thousands of 925 silver as well as solid 10k 14k gold jewelry pieces daily. Harlembling cuts out the middleman, so when shopping with them the customer is buying directly from the factory and getting the best priced jewelry.





The owner of the company, Eddie, is extremely passionate about the business. Eddie started a Youtube channel in 2022 with the sole purpose of educating the consumer when it comes to purchasing jewelry. Since then his Youtube channel has amassed nearly 60,000 subscribers and a huge fan base ranging from everyday people to celebrities, rappers, & pro sports players.

Whether the customer is buying an iced out moissanite pinky ring or a handmade 925 sterling silver Miami Cuban chain they are getting a great deal and best quality with Harlembling. They have a ton of pendants ranging from religious (cross, Jesus pieces, etc.) to hip hop style (animals, emojis). Harlembling also does custom pendants that any customer can design to fit their style.

About Harlembling

Harlembling started as a small company in 2015 and quickly grew to one of the biggest online jewelry sellers in the USA. They have thousands of items in stock, ranging from plain Italian 925 sterling silver chains to solid gold necklaces set with real diamonds. They started selling moissanite jewelry in 2020.

