Dienstag, 03.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
03.10.2023
Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (MSED LN) 
Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
03-Oct-2023 / 09:12 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) 
DEALING DATE: 02-Oct-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 102.1254 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16382839 
CODE: MSED LN 
ISIN: LU1681047236 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1681047236 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      MSED LN 
Sequence No.:  275411 
EQS News ID:  1739891 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1739891&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2023 03:12 ET (07:12 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
