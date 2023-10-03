DJ Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 22.8726 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 78885774 CODE: COMU LN ISIN: LU1829218749

October 03, 2023 03:12 ET (07:12 GMT)