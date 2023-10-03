DJ Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc (LCCN LN) Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Oct-2023 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.2468 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22898801 CODE: LCCN LN ISIN: LU1841731745 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1841731745 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCCN LN Sequence No.: 275431 EQS News ID: 1739931 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 03, 2023 03:12 ET (07:12 GMT)