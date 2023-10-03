DJ Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D) (GOVG LN) Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Oct-2023 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D) DEALING DATE: 02-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 42.0493 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 403451 CODE: GOVG LN ISIN: LU2355200796 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2355200796 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GOVG LN Sequence No.: 275515 EQS News ID: 1740117 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 03, 2023 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)