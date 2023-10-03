The AtmosZero Boiler 2.0 Provides a Decarbonized, Electrified Steam Solution for Industry

AtmosZero, the company on a mission to decarbonize process steam, announced today the launch of its European subsidiary, AtmosZero Europe, B.V., based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Dolf Joekes has been named as the Managing Director, marking a pivotal step in its global strategy to offer a carbon-neutral, electrified alternative for steam production.

"Establishing AtmosZero Europe, B.V. is essential for progressing the Dutch energy transition as well as providing strategic access to key European markets and partners," said Matthias Dill, CEO and Managing Partner Energy Impact Partners, Europe. "Under Dolf's experienced leadership, we're confident that AtmosZero will make a transformative impact in accelerating the transition to carbon-neutral, electrified steam production across Europe."

AtmosZero officially launched in the U.S. earlier this year with the goal of re-imagining the traditional industry boiler room with its first product: Boiler 2.0, a fully packaged air-sourced heat-pump steam generator that makes heat pump integration a drop-in product rather than a complex project, allowing companies to replace their existing natural gas and oil boilers quickly and cost-effectively with high efficiency electrified solutions.

"AtmosZero's innovative Boiler 2.0 has the potential to solve the feared de-industrialization in Europe, particularly in countries like Germany, where both government and industry stakeholders are actively seeking solutions," said Ferry Heilemann, Founder Partner at Berlin-based AENU, a key European investor in AtmosZero's $7.5 million seed round.

The expansion into the European market comes at a critical time in which manufacturers seek to reduce the impact of a volatile energy market while staying on track to meet climate goals. AtmosZero's Boiler 2.0 offers a high-efficiency, scalable, and cost-effective drop-in solution for electrifying industrial steam, providing an alternative for manufacturers that aligns with EU climate goals and improves energy security.

"Manufacturers in an increasingly carbon-constrained Europe are focused on meeting carbon goals at the lowest cost while increasing energy resiliency, and AtmosZero's technology provides a robust solution," said Dolf Joekes. "While many European companies are heading to the U.S. because of the Inflation Reduction Act, AtmosZero is ready to support the European market in transitioning away from volatile natural gas towards an electrified future."

AtmosZero recently unveiled a strategic partnership with New Belgium Brewing Company in North America. This collaboration will involve a full-scale pilot at New Belgium's flagship facility and is expected to broaden AtmosZero's reach in the North American market. The European expansion represents a significant milestone, as AtmosZero aims to provide a similar, groundbreaking solution to manufacturers on both sides of the Atlantic.

"Our partnerships in North America represent just the first phase of our global reach," said Ashwin Slavi, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at AtmosZero. "The European market is a strategically important deployment market for the AtmosZero Boiler 2.0 product and structuring our company to operate within the EU to mitigate climate change and diversify the energy landscape is a top priority."

About AtmosZero:

AtmosZero is reimagining the boiler room for a decarbonized future by introducing its carbon-neutral, industrial electrified boiler to enable pathways for a more sustainable future. By streamlining the process from design to installation, its high-efficiency electrified steam generator offers the most cost-effective, scalable, and secure solution to decarbonize steam production across industrial manufacturing, or wherever steam is used today. AtmosZero is backed by leading climate investors including Energy Impact Partners, Starlight Ventures and AENU, along with federal support from U.S. DOE ARPA-E, the company is proudly based in Fort Collins, CO. For more information, please visit www.AtmosZero.energy.

