Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03
3 October 2023
Redde Northgate plc
("Redde Northgate" or the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholidng
The Company announces that Philip Vincent, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, acquired 18,774 ordinary shares of £0.50 each in the Company on 3 October 2023.
Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Philip Vincent
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Redde Northgate plc
b)
LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in Redde Northgate plc
b)
Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
18,774
£59,688.18
f)
Date of the transaction
3 October 2023
g)
Place of the transaction
Trading venue (LSE)
For further information, please contact:
Redde Northgate plc
James Kerton, Company Secretary
james.kerton@reddenorthgate.com