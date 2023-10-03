Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03

3 October 2023

Redde Northgate plc

("Redde Northgate" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholidng

The Company announces that Philip Vincent, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, acquired 18,774 ordinary shares of £0.50 each in the Company on 3 October 2023.

Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Philip Vincent 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Redde Northgate plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in Redde Northgate plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 317.93p 18,774 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 18,774 £59,688.18 f) Date of the transaction 3 October 2023 g) Place of the transaction Trading venue (LSE)

