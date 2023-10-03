

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer price inflation accelerated further in September to the highest level in nine months, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.



Consumer price inflation rose to 61.53 percent in September from 58.94 percent in August.



The latest inflation was the lowest since December last year, when prices had risen 64.27 percent.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages alone grew 75.14 percent, and charges for hotels, cafes, and restaurants surged 92.48 percent.



Health costs advanced 79.79 percent, while those for housing showed a comparatively lower increase of 20.16 percent.



Compared to the previous month, consumer prices increased by 4.75 percent in September versus a 9.09 percent gain in August.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that producer price inflation eased somewhat to 47.44 percent in September from 49.41 percent in August.



Among the main industrial sectors, prices for the mining and quarrying sector rose 69.43 percent, and those for manufacturing jumped 55.05 percent.



The slowdown in price growth was attributed to a 17.08 percent plunge in energy costs.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices moved up 3.40 percent in September.



