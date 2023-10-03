DJ Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (WATC LN) Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Oct-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 5.218 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3106120 CODE: WATC LN ISIN: FR0014002CH1 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0014002CH1 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATC LN Sequence No.: 275530 EQS News ID: 1740177 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

