BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc
LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31
Portfolio Holdings
A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc as at 30 June 2023 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:
https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/beri-portfolio-disclosure.pdf
Graham Venables
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
Tel: 0203 649 3432
3 October 2023
END
Release