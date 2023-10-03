ASYMmetric ETFs, LLC: ASYMmetric ETFs Announces Fund Closures

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / ASYMmetric ETFs announced today that the Board of Trustees of ASYMmetric ETFs Trust (the "Trust") has determined to close and liquidate the ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF ("ASPY"), ASYMmetric Smart Income ETF ("MORE") and ASYMmetric Smart Alpha S&P 500 ETF ("ZSPY") (the "Funds") effective immediately after the close of business on Oct. 18, 2023. ASYMmetric ETFs recommended the liquidation and closure of the Funds after consideration of the Funds' prospects for growth, among other factors.

The Fund's last day of trading will be Oct. 11, 2023, which will also be the final day for creation unit orders by authorized participants. The Fund will conclude operations and distribute the remaining proceeds to shareholders promptly after Oct. 18, 2023. Shareholders who do not sell their Fund shares by Oct. 11, 2023 will have their shares automatically redeemed for cash based on the Fund's net asset value (NAV). Customary brokerage charges may apply to transactions to sell Fund shares. Shareholders should contact their tax advisor to discuss the income tax consequences of the liquidation.

For additional information, please call 1-866-279-6777.

There is no guarantee the Funds investment strategies will be a success or that the protection sought by the Funds will be achieved. Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Before investing, carefully consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus and a summary prospectus, copies of which may be obtained at ASYMshares.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC

Darren Schuringa

18662796777

