

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude prices were little changed in choppy trade on Tuesday, with a stronger dollar, rising U.S. Treasury yields and concerns over China's economic recovery weighing on prices.



Benchmark Brent crude futures were marginally higher at $90.77 a barrel, after falling nearly 1 percent in early Asian trade on concerns about the demand outlook.



WTI crude futures were up 0.1 percent, at $88.89, reversing early losses after the World Bank cut its forecast for China's economic growth in 2024.



The World Bank cut its 2024 China GDP growth projection to 4.4 percent from 4.8 percent, raising concerns about the outlook for energy demand.



However, Haitham Al Ghais, the secretary general of OPEC+, told the BBC that demand for oil will continue to grow and remain 'resilient' this year.



Ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia will meet on October 4, with traders waiting to see whether Saudi Arabia and Russia will make any changes to their current voluntary output cuts of 1.3 million barrels per day.



