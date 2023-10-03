Invesco Select Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights - Correction

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03

The following amendment has been made to the 'Total Voting Rights' announcement released 2 October 2023 at 16:12pm.

The UK Equity and Global Equity share capital and voting rights, and the Company's total voting rights have been corrected to read as follows:

- 68,010,452 UK Equity Shares of 1p each plus 39,157,981 UK Equity Shares held in Treasury;

- 25,177,374 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each plus 16,843,374 Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury;

Shares in issue

(excluding treasury) NAV applied Voting Rights UK Equity Shares 68,010,452 180.90p 123,030,907 Global Equity Income Shares 25,177,374 277.26p 69,806,787 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 4,217,592 148.69p 6,271,137 Managed Liquidity Shares 1,254,028 110.31p 1,383,318 Total 200,492,149

All other details remain unchanged.

The full amended text is shown below.

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Voting Rights and Share Capital

The following shares were in issue at close of business on 29 September 2023:

- 68,010,452 UK Equity Shares of 1p each plus 39,157,981 UK Equity Shares held in Treasury;

- 25,177,374 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each plus 16,843,374 Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury;

- 4,217,592 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each plus 6,547,218 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares held in Treasury; and

- 1,254,028 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each plus 9,393,678 Managed Liquidity shares held in Treasury.

The number of votes per share of each class vary with the net asset value (NAV) of the respective underlying portfolio and is determined in accordance with the following formula:

V = A / B

Where

V is the number of votes for each share of a particular class;

A is the portfolio NAV for the relevant share class; and

B is the number of shares of the relevant class in issue (excluding Treasury shares).

The value of A / B (the net asset value per share) for each class is calculated and announced (expressed in pence) daily.

Applying the NAV per share as at 29 September 2023 for each share class the resultant voting rights are as follows:

Shares in issue

(excluding treasury) NAV applied Voting Rights UK Equity Shares 68,010,452 180.90p 123,030,907 Global Equity Income Shares 25,177,374 277.26p 69,806,787 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 4,217,592 148.69p 6,271,137 Managed Liquidity Shares 1,254,028 110.31p 1,383,318 Total 200,492,149

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

3 October 2023

Contact:

James Poole

Senior Company Secretary

Invesco Asset Management Limited

020 7543 3559