Empowering Researchers with Advanced End-to-End Analysis Tools for Single-Cell and Genetic Variation Studies.

BioBam, the leading bioinformatics software company, is pleased to announce OmicsBox 3.1, its latest version packed with innovative features designed to empower researchers, scientists, and bioinformaticians in their pursuit of advanced omics data analysis and interpretation.

OmicsBox has consistently led the way by providing comprehensive genomics, transcriptomics, and metagenomics data analysis tools. This release represents a significant step forward, introducing new Single-Cell analysis capabilities, strengthening Long-Read transcriptome analysis, and enhancing Genetic Variation analysis.

Dr. Stefan Götz, CEO, stated, "With the latest release, OmicsBox now offers an exceptionally flexible analysis solution for Single-Cell RNA-Seq data, addressing the unique challenges presented by this rapidly evolving field. We anticipate that these new features will build on the success of other OmicsBox modules and make Single-Cell data analysis more accessible to the broader community."

In OmicsBox 3.1, the Single-Cell Data Analysis capabilities have been enhanced to support Expression Quantification tailored for UMI-based technologies like PacBio's 10x and DropSeq. The additions now enable end-to-end analysis of sequencing reads, from quantification to in-depth analysis, including clustering, trajectory analysis, and functional interpretation.

In the Long-Read Transcriptome data analysis, OmicsBox 3.1 introduces a new read aligner, complementing well-established tools like Flair, IsoSeq, and Sqanti. This unifies all the essential tools for PacBio or ONT long-read data analysis in a single, user-friendly platform.

The Genetic Variation Module has also received updates introducing an end-to-end solution for genetic variation analysis, featuring a cutting-edge functional enrichment tool designed exclusively for genome-wide association studies (GWAS). Additionally, support for mixed ploidy and interactive Manhattan plots has been included.

OmicsBox is a leading bioinformatics solution that offers end-to-end data analysis of genomes, transcriptomes, metagenomes, and genetic variation studies. The application is used by top private and public research institutions worldwide and allows researchers to easily process large and complex data sets, and streamline their analysis process. It is designed to be user-friendly, efficient, and with a powerful set of tools to extract biological insights from omics data.

The software is structured in different modules, each with a specific set of tools and functions designed to perform different types of analysis, such as de-novo genome assemblies, genetic variation analysis, differential expression analysis, and taxonomic classifications of microbiome data, including the functional interpretation and rich visualizations of results. The functional analysis module, which includes the popular Blast2GO annotation methodology makes OmicsBox particularly suited for non-model organism research. Over 25k scientific research citations demonstrate this. OmicsBox works out of the box on any standard PC or laptop with Windows, Linux, or Mac. You can also explore its features with a free trial, making it even more accessible for students and researchers.

BioBam is a leading bioinformatics company that provides innovative software solutions to accelerate genomics research. The company is dedicated to developing user-friendly and powerful bioinformatics tools that simplify data analysis for researchers, empowering them to focus on data interpretation and explore new insights. BioBam aims to close the technology gap between state-of-the-art bioinformatics and applied genomics research, by transforming complex data analysis into intuitive and interactive tasks that facilitate scientific advancement.

