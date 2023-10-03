CoTec Holdings Corp.: CoTec Completes Maiden Resource Drilling and Bulk Sample Programme at The Lac Jeannine Property and Engages Corem for Metallurgical Testing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its 2023 sonic drilling and bulk sampling testing programme at the Lac Jeannine property (the "Project") and has engaged Corem to complete the metallurgical testing.

Highlights

An initial programme totalling 510 meters of sonic drilling for 13 holes, drilled up to 40 meters, was completed on the historical tailings of the previous Lac Jeannine iron ore mine operated by the Québec Cartier Mining Company between 1959 and 1985.

Additional bulk sampling has also been concluded, a total of 25 tonnes of tailings material has been shipped to Corem's testing facility in Québec.

Bulk sampling results are expected in Q1 2024.

The Company has worked closely with Corem to develop the test program best suited for the current stage of development of the Lac Jeannine flowsheet. Test work will include particle grain size analysis, gravity and particle size separation test work and metallurgical analysis. Results will be used to develop the flow sheet and mass balances for the project and, in addition, will confirm previous historical bulk sampling test work.

Julian Treger, CoTec CEO commented; "Completing the drilling and bulk sample demonstrates CoTec's strategy to execute opportunities expediently. Corem is an independent, renowned leader in mineral processing technologies and innovation with an extensive track record of projects in the region."

"CoTec is targeting completion of a maiden resource estimate and due diligence on the Lac Jeannine property in H1 2024. If the results are positive, the Company intends to complete a feasibility study regarding the recovery and production of low cost, low carbon iron ore pellets from the Project for the green steel industry. The Project is expected to add significant value to the Company, and we are targeting revenue by 2025/2026."

"CoTec will be working and collaborating with local, provincial and federal stakeholders targeting the completion of our feasibility study followed by permitting and construction. This accelerated timeframe can be compared to the standard seven-to-ten-year development time of traditional mining projects, again emphasising the clear advantage of the CoTec model."

About CoTec

CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer list ed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange ("TSX- V") and the OTCQB and trades under the symbol CTH and CTHCF respectively. The Company is an environment, social, and governance ("ESG") focused company investing in innovative technologies that have the potential to fundamentally change the way metals and minerals can be extracted and processed for the purpose of applying those technologies to undervalued operating assets and recycling opportunities, as the Company transitions into a mid-tier mineral resource producer.

CoTec is committed to supporting the transition to a lower carbon future for the extraction industry, a sector on the cusp of a green revolution as it embraces technology and innovation. The Company has made four technology investments to date and is actively pursuing operating opportunities where these technology investments could be deployed.

