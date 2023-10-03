Trading Symbol: SPLY

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2023) - Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) ("Safe Supply" or "Company"), the first company investing in and incubating companies at the forefront of the third wave of drug policy reform, is pleased to announce it will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") today, October 3 2023, under the trading symbol "SPLY".

"The burgeoning safe supply ecosystem is more than just a business; it's a movement," said Bill Panagiotakopoulos, CEO of Safe Supply Streaming Co. "A global shift is underway where governments, policymakers and societies are making the decision to accept and embrace all drugs, whether through de-scheduling, re-scheduling or legalization because existing policies simply haven't worked. Our strategic positioning and our experienced leadership team, backed by a robust financial foothold, positions us to move quickly on initiatives that will have impact and build a promising future that is not only profitable but also sustainable and responsible."

A Glimpse into the Future

Safe Supply's listing on the CSE comes on the cusp of a transformative era in health and wellness, as global drug policy moves from prohibition to regulation and access. At the time of listing, the Company has a robust financial cash base, and a strategy that aligns its success with pivotal drug policy reform movements - from the rescheduling of MDMA and psilocybin in Australia to the innovative legal supply policy initiatives in Switzerland to the globally leading safe supply programs in British Columbia.

Led by an executive leadership team of pioneers from the cannabis and psychedelics industries, Safe Supply has built a business model and strategy that is expected to yield substantial growth and advancements as the third wave of drug policy reform progresses. This strategy positions Safe Supply as a resolute voice and champion in the sector, leveraging the leadership team's expertise to be first mover in the emerging global opportunities in the safe supply ecosystem.

As of October 3, 2023, SPLY has 70,217,750 common shares outstanding.

About Safe Supply

With a mission to help bring a responsible end to the war on drugs, Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd. is investing in and incubating companies at the forefront of the third wave of drug policy reform. As jurisdictions around the world move to decriminalize, regulate and legalize drugs, Safe Supply is investing in the infrastructure necessary to support the transition. From developing the facilities to analyze, manufacture and distribute psychoactive compounds including the coca plant, to investing in the research and innovation to harness the potential, and minimize the harm, of these medicines, to constructing the clinical infrastructure to ensure safe and responsible access and treatment, Safe Supply is building a platform of tightly woven companies that will help save millions of lives and build a safer, healthier post-war on drugs worlds.

Learn more at www.safesupply.com and follow Safe Supply on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

For Further Information:

Bill Panagiotakopoulos

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd.

www.safesupplystreaming.com

bill@safesupply.com

Media contacts:

McKenna Miller

KCSA Strategic Communications

safesupply@kcsa.com

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release related to Safe Supply and Origin are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature, including but not limited to the express or implied statements and assumptions regarding the intention of Origin and Safe Supply to complete the Transaction. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "will" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and Origin's and Safe Supply's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including but not limited to adverse market conditions and risks inherent in Origin's and Safe Supply's respective businesses. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this press release. Except as required by applicable law, Origin and Safe Supply do not intend to update these forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, there can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed, or at all. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular and/or listing statement to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Origin should be considered highly speculative.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

None of the securities to be issued in connection with the Transaction have been, or will be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to any U.S. Person (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation would be unlawful, including the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182683