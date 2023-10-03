Coalition's Executive Risks Insurance Now Offered in All States and to a Wider Range of Industries

Coalition, the world's first Active Insurance provider designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes, today announced its Executive Risks Insurance products are now available on surplus lines paper, making comprehensive management liability coverage available to a wider range of businesses. Coalition offers Executive Risks Insurance, including Directors Officers Liability (D&O), Employment Practices Liability (EPL), Fiduciary Liability, and Crime Insurance. The new surplus product is underwritten by certain underwriters at Lloyd's (A rating by AM Best).

With the addition of surplus lines paper, Coalition now offers Executive Risks Insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as to larger businesses with up to 1,000 employees and $500 million in assets. This expansion allows Coalition to offer coverage for a broader range of industries, including healthcare, education, private equity and venture-backed portfolio companies, and more not-for-profit organizations, to name a few.

"With best-in-class data and technology at our underwriters' disposals, we can focus on what matters most-helping our broker partners. At Coalition, our goal is to make it as easy as possible for brokers to offer their clients market-leading management liability insurance coverage," said Patrick Mitchell, Coalition's Executive Risks Lead.

The Executive Risks Insurance product offered by Coalition leverages the company's proprietary digital scanning technology to collect and analyze live data on a potential policyholder's risk areas and produce a bindable quote in minutes. In addition, Coalition offers one of the most robust suites of executive risk management services on the market, including a hotline for HR and D&O-related pre-claim issues, customized risk assessments, mid-term notifications, training for employees and boards of directors, discounts on background checks, handbook builders, and more.

"When policyholders choose Coalition for Executive Risks Insurance product offerings, they get more value during their policy term, including before the policy is bound and long after," continued Mitchell. "As businesses continue their digital transformations, they also adopt greater risks. Our risk management services provide policyholders with tools to mitigate this risk and value whether or not they ever experience a claim making them smarter and safer in the process."

Additional enhancements include affirmative security-holder coverage for claims arising from a cyber breach, biometric defense costs, automatic subsidiary coverage with acquisitions, and no settlement or hammer clause. To learn more about Coalition's Executive Risks Insurance offerings, visit: https://www.coalitioninc.com/executive-risks-insurance.

About Coalition

Coalition is the world's first Active Insurance provider designed to help prevent digital risk before it strikes. By combining comprehensive insurance coverage and cybersecurity tools, Coalition helps businesses manage and mitigate digital risks. Coalition offers its Active Insurance products in the U.S., U.K., and Canada through relationships with leading global insurers, as well as cyber capacity through its own carrier, Coalition Insurance Company. Coalition's Active Risk Platform provides automated security alerts, threat intelligence, expert guidance, and cybersecurity tools to help businesses worldwide remain resilient against cyber attacks. Headquartered in San Francisco, Coalition is a distributed company with a global workforce that collaborates digitally and in office hubs.

Insurance products are offered by Coalition Insurance Solutions Inc. ("CIS"), a licensed insurance producer and surplus lines broker with its principal place of business in San Francisco, CA (Cal. license #0L76155), acting on behalf of a number of unaffiliated insurance companies and available on an admitted basis through Coalition Insurance Company ("CIC") a licensed insurance underwriter (NAIC #29530). Insurance products offered through CIS and CIC may not be available in all states. CIS may receive compensation from an insurer or other intermediary in connection with the sale of insurance. All decisions regarding any insurance products referenced herein, including approval for coverage, premium, commission, and fees, will be made solely by the insurer underwriting the insurance under the insurer's then-current criteria. All insurance products are governed by the terms, conditions, limitations, and exclusions set forth in the applicable insurance policy. Please see a copy of your policy for the full terms, conditions, and exclusions. Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Coalition and the Coalition logo are trademarks of Coalition, Inc. or its affiliates.

