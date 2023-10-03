Eventus, Phillip Capital Inc. announce extension of relationship for trade surveillance on all PhillipCapital markets

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus, a leading global provider of state-of-the-art, at-scale trade surveillance software across all lines of defense, and Phillip Capital Inc. (PhillipCapital), the Chicago-based futures commission merchant (FCM) and broker-dealer subsidiary of Singapore-based PhillipCapital Group, announced today the extension of their relationship and the brokerage and clearing firm's use of the Validus platform to meet all of its trade surveillance needs.

PhillipCapital CEO Filippo Lecchini said: "I am thrilled to announce the extension of our partnership with Eventus for the foreseeable future. Our journey with Eventus commenced in 2017 when Phillip Capital first discovered this innovative company. What immediately struck us was not only their cutting-edge technology but also their unwavering enthusiasm in every interaction. This initial encounter laid the foundation for a highly successful and productive partnership with Eventus. Fast forward a few years, and I am happy to say that Eventus has not only fulfilled all our surveillance needs with exceptional service but also played a pivotal role in supporting the expansion of our business into new markets and products. Notably, Eventus facilitated our ventures into equity options and, more recently, into Eurex. I look forward to extending this partnership with the belief that our companies will continue on a path of success together."

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "We are so grateful that PhillipCapital is extending our long-standing relationship. We have been honored to be a trusted partner of the fast-growing firm for so many years and to continue to play a vital role in supporting its expansion into new markets and products. As an early adopter of our platform, PhillipCapital has seen first-hand how Validus can scale to meet any capacity requirements as clients grow, as well as our team's expertise in not only our customizable technology but the market and regulatory challenges facing the industry."

PhillipCapital uses Validus for trade surveillance on all futures, equities and equity options transacted through the FCM and broker-dealer.

About Eventus

Eventus provides state-of-the-art, at-scale trade surveillance software across all lines of defense. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments of Eventus' rapidly growing client base, including tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. Clients rely on the platform, coupled with the firm's responsive support and product development, to overcome their most pressing trade surveillance regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventus.com .

About Phillip Capital Inc.

Phillip Capital Inc. (PhillipCapital) is a Chicago-based FCM and broker-dealer that is part of the PhillipCapital Group, based in Singapore since 1975. Formed in 2010 as an FCM, PhillipCapital has exchange memberships on numerous exchanges, including those of CME Group and Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), as well as the Dubai Mercantile Exchange and Eurex. In 2015, PhillipCapital became a registered broker-dealer, able to provide clearing, execution and custody services of U.S. securities. The firm also provides access to all the major Asian and global exchanges through the PhillipCapital network of companies. Serving over 1 million clients, PhillipCapital Group operates in the financial hubs of 15 countries on four continents, including offices in Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong (SAR), India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, the UK, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the U.S. and Vietnam.

