Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03
[03.10.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
02.10.23
IE000JL9SV51
433,570.00
USD
0
4,276,121.20
9.8626
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
02.10.23
IE000BQ3SE47
5,003,420.00
SEK
0
497,612,953.93
99.4546
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
02.10.23
IE000LSFKN16
8,000.00
GBP
0
79,240.34
9.905
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
02.10.23
IE000LH4DDC2
10,000.00
EUR
0
98,449.41
9.8449