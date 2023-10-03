Anzeige
03.10.2023 | 13:18
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 02-October-2023

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

437.16p

INCLUDING current year revenue

444.25p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 02-October-2023

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

354.50p

INCLUDING current year revenue

359.85p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 02-October-2023

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

274.87p

INCLUDING current year revenue

274.87p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)

As at close of business on 02-October-2023

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

176.96p

INCLUDING current year revenue

177.97p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)

As at close of business on 02-October-2023

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

109.05p

INCLUDING current year revenue

110.25p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)

As at close of business on 02-October-2023

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

146.50p

INCLUDING current year revenue

147.46p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596


