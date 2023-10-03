Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: First Interim Dividend

As per the dividend enhancement policy announced by the Company in August 2020, the Directors of Invesco Asia Trust plc are pleased to declare a first interim dividend of 7.20p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 30 April 2024.

The dividend represents 2% of the Company's NAV on the last business day of September 2023 and will be paid on 23 November 2023 to shareholders on the register on 3 November 2023. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 2 November 2023.

3 October 2023