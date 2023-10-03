Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
TDDE Tipp: Die Signale beachten und heute handeln…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.10.2023 | 13:36
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03

Invesco Asia Trust plc

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

HEADLINE: First Interim Dividend

As per the dividend enhancement policy announced by the Company in August 2020, the Directors of Invesco Asia Trust plc are pleased to declare a first interim dividend of 7.20p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 30 April 2024.

The dividend represents 2% of the Company's NAV on the last business day of September 2023 and will be paid on 23 November 2023 to shareholders on the register on 3 November 2023. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 2 November 2023.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

3 October 2023


© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.