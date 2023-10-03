Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.10.2023
WKN: A3CUL9 | ISIN: CA05353D1033
03.10.2023
Avant Brands, Inc.: Avant Brands Announces Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call Details

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT)(OTCQX:AVTBF)(FRA:1BU0) ("Avant" or the "Company"), a leading producer of innovative, premium handcrafted cannabis products, is pleased to announce that it intends to release its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2023, after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday, October 16, 2023.

A conference call with management will be held on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 1 PM PT (4 PM ET).

Conference Call Dial Details:
Canada/USA TF: +1-800-319-4610
International Toll: +1-604-638-5340

Please dial in 5 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.

Audio replay information and a transcript will be available on Avant's investor relations section of the website.

About Avant Brands Inc.

Avant is an innovative, market-leading premium cannabis company. Avant has multiple operational production facilities across Canada, which produce high-quality, handcrafted cannabis products, based on unique and exceptional cultivars. Avant's products are distributed via three complementary sales channels: recreational, medical and export. Avant's recreational consumer brands include: BLK MKT, Tenzo, Cognoscente and Treehugger, which are sold in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Atlantic Canada, Québec and the territories. The Company's medical cannabis brand, GreenTec, is distributed nationwide, directly to qualified patients through its GreenTec Medical portal and through various medical cannabis partners. Avant is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: AVNT), and cross-trades on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AVTBF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 1BU0). The Company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia and has operations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

To learn more about Avant, access the investor presentation, or learn more about its consumer brands, please visit www.avantbrands.ca.

For additional information, please contact:

Investor Relations at Avant Brands Inc.
1-800-351-6358
ir@avantbrands.ca

SOURCE: Avant Brands, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/789003/avant-brands-announces-q3-2023-earnings-conference-call-details

