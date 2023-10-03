Katija Neuber Fund Launched to Support Youth Education and Neurological Research

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / The Katija Neuber Fund, a non-profit organization that's all about making a positive impact, has been launched by young entrepreneur and student, Jaewon Choi. Unlike many other organizations, the Katija Neuber Fund directs 100% of donations to fund projects and research aligned with its mission. In just one year, the fund has managed to gather over $30,000 to make a difference.

The Katija Neuber Fund, established in late 2022, is unique because it's led by high school students who want to help other young people. The fund provides scholarships for youth programs, supports cerebral palsy research, and spreads awareness about neurodiversity.

The Fund is named after his cousin who has cerebral palsy, the fund's mission is to support education for young people, research on cerebral palsy, after-school programs, and career development, while also raising awareness about neurological differences.

Jaewon Choi, a high school student in Boston, has a history of creating non-profit organizations from a young age. He's the founder of the DMUN Foundation and currently leads YouthCubed, a consulting firm for youth non-profits. His goal is to create a positive impact globally.

"We want to assist youths like Katija and young people worldwide through our investments and grants," said Choi.

The fund's portfolio includes scholarships for academic, technology, arts, and athletic programs, as well as mentorship initiatives, after-school programs, and career development opportunities. It also funds research on therapies, assistive technology, pain management, and more. Their mission is to educate and advocate for a better understanding and acceptance of neurological differences.

For more information or to inquire about funding and support, visit Katija Neuber Fund.

